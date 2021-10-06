Quake hits northern Japan in early morning, no tsunami

06 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 02:30 pm

Quake hits northern Japan in early morning, no tsunami

The quake registered 5 plus in the Japanese scale of earthquake intensity, a level that could cause damage to some buildings

Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Aomori and Iwate prefecture in northern Japan early on Wednesday morning but did not cause a tsunami, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

The quake struck at around 2:46 a.m. local time (1746 GMT). No damage was reported at a nuclear fuel preprocessing plant in the area, public broadcaster NHK said.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital, while train operators in the area suspended some train services for safety checks, the broadcaster said.

The quake registered 5 plus in the Japanese scale of earthquake intensity, a level that could cause damage to some buildings.

