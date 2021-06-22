Qin Gang set to be named China's new ambassador to US, as veteran Cui leaves

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 06:27 pm

Related News

Qin Gang set to be named China's new ambassador to US, as veteran Cui leaves

Cui, known for his more congenial, diplomatic manner, is expected to be replaced by Qin Gang, a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping known for his sharp retorts to criticism of China

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 06:27 pm
China&#039;s ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

China's longest-serving ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, said on Tuesday he will be leaving his post after eight years, amid strained relations between the world's two largest economies.

Cui, known for his more congenial, diplomatic manner, is expected to be replaced by Qin Gang, a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping known for his sharp retorts to criticism of China.

China's foreign ministry declined to comment on Tuesday on who would succeed Cui, but sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that Qin is expected to take over.

Qin, 55, a foreign ministry vice minister, had served Xi as his chief protocol officer between 2014 to 2018.

During two stints as foreign ministry spokesman from 2006-2010 and 2011-2014, Qin was known for striking an assertive posture, often making sharp comments in defence of China.

Asked at a press conference in February about China's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomacy - an assertive and often abrasive style adopted by many Chinese diplomats in recent years - Qin defended China's right to reject the "baseless smears."

During the previous US administration under President Donald Trump, US relations with China plunged to their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, with the countries clashing over issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

Making his departure public in a farewell letter posted on the embassy's website, Ambassador Cui, who is 68 and past the retirement age of 65 for senior Chinese diplomats, wrote: "I will forever treasure the deep friendship forged with the Chinese nationals here during my posting in the United States."

Top News

USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni