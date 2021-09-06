Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Qatar has reached an agreement on a grant for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings into the enclave, the state news agency QNA reported on Monday.

Egypt and Qatar both promised funds to help rebuild the Palestinian territory, which is run by the Islamist Hamas group although its borders are controlled by Israel and Egypt, after fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.

QNA did not say who Qatar had reached the agreement with.