Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

World+Biz

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 11:49 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin was travelling to Samarkand and would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen and Uzbek leaders.

On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey, it added in a statement.

China / Europe

Xi Jingping / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

1h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

1h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation