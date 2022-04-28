Putin warns 'lightning-fast' response to any foreign interference in Ukraine

Putin warns &#039;lightning-fast&#039; response to any foreign interference in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday (April 26) that any country interfering in Ukraine would be met with Moscow's "lightning-fast" response.

Speaking to the Council of Legislators, Putin said that "if someone intervenes in events (referring to the special military operation) from outside" and creates "strategic threats" that are "unacceptable," then Russia will have "all the instruments" to respond promptly.

"We have all the instruments that no one could brag about. We will not brag about it," Putin said.

Putin went on to state that the solidarity of the Russian people "at crucial moments for the country means a lot."

Putin also told lawmakers the Russian rouble, banking system, transport sector and economy as a whole had withstood sanctions imposed against Moscow, and vowed a response to attempts to isolate Russia.

