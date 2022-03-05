Putin says he has no intention of declaring martial law in Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he has no plans to declare martial law in Russia.

At a meeting with fight attendants working for Aeroflot, shown on national TV, the Russian president said that step would only be taken in "instances of external aggression, in defined areas of military activity", reports BBC.

"But we don't have such a situation and I hope we won't have one," he said.

There have been rumours that Putin was planning to declare martial law - which is when normal civil law is suspended or the military takes control of government functions.

He said there are other special emergency states which can be used in the case of a "large-scale external threat" - but that he has no plans to introduce these either.