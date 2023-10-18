Putin responds to Biden: Russia can't be 'put down' and US should learn respect

World+Biz

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:41 am

Related News

Putin responds to Biden: Russia can't be 'put down' and US should learn respect

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:41 am
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Thailand&#039;s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday rejected comments by US President Joe Biden, saying in an interview in Beijing that Moscow's interests could not be suppressed, and that US politicians should learn to respect others.

Putin was responding to comments by US President Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News, where he said: "Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing".

In a brief interview aired on state television during a summit in the Chinese capital, Putin said: "This is not about me personally. This is about the interests of the country. And it is impossible to suppress the interests of Russia. They have to be taken into account."

Putin said that both Biden, with whom he has had an antagonistic relationship since the US president took office in 2021, and the wider American political elite needed to learn to "respect" Russia.

He said: "This applies not only to President Biden, but also to the US political elites as a whole. You must learn to respect others, and then there will be no need to suppress anyone."

Putin / United States / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

8h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World