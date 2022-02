Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified friendship treaties with two Moscow-backed Ukrainian breakaway republics on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Russia has said the step allows it to build military bases there, deploy troops, agree a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration. The move comes amid a crisis over a huge Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an invasion, which Moscow denies planning.