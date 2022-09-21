Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
21 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Reuters
21 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:06 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply".

Russia's defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called and up would apply to those with previous military experience.

Putin's partial mobilisation significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.

Putin said the partial military mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, claiming the West did not want peace in Ukraine.

Putin's speech was a worrying escalation and the threats he made in it must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

"Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," she said.

Russia's rouble fell and global oil prices surged after Putin's comments. The war has already caused a spike in fuel and food prices around the world.

'Liberate Ukraine'

Putin restated his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

Russia now holds about 60% of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.

Ahead of Putin's speech, in an apparently coordinated move on Tuesday, Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days.

Top News

Putin / Russian troops / Ukraine invasion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination