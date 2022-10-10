Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says

World+Biz

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:37 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of negotiations with the West in Turkey, but did not rule out that Putin could discuss this with Erdogan.

Both Putin and Erdogan are expected to visit Kazakhstan this week.

Tensions between the West and Russia over its seven-month long invasion of Ukraine are still rising, with Moscow launching missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday in response to a weekend explosion that badly damaged a Russian-built bridge to Crimea.

Turkey, which has close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has been seen as a potential mediator in the conflict, and in July helped broker a deal to export Ukrainian grain blockaded in Black Sea ports. 

Erdogan has urged Putin to reduce tensions and in September called on Moscow to give peace negotiations another chance.

The White House said on Sunday that both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war.

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

16m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

31m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows