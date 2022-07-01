Putin denies Russia's role in looming global food crisis

World+Biz

BSS/ AFP
01 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

Putin denies Russia's role in looming global food crisis

BSS/ AFP
01 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 12:49 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks up during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks, in Moscow, Russia, 7 February, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks up during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks, in Moscow, Russia, 7 February, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin denied Thursday that Russia bore any responsibility for a looming global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine, a major exporter of grain, especially corn and wheat, has seen its production blocked by Moscow's military offensive, sparking a surge in prices and fears of food shortages that will particularly affect the poorest countries.
 
"We have not put any restrictions on the export of fertilisers, nor on the export of food products," Putin said as he welcomed Indonesian leader Joko Widodo, whose country holds the G20 presidency, to the Kremlin.
 
Moscow does "not hinder the export of Ukrainian wheat," Putin said, adding that Russia is "in constant contact" with the UN agency in charge of the issue.
 
Putin instead blamed Western sanctions imposed on Russia. He said that by targeting the owners of fertiliser companies, Western sanctions have "created conditions that made it much more difficult" to deliver certain products internationally.
 
Moscow says it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if the Ukrainian military demined its ports, an option rejected by Kyiv, which fears for the safety of its Black Sea coast.
 
For its part, Russia, another grain-producing power, cannot sell its crops and fertilisers because of Western sanctions affecting the financial and logistics sectors.
 
The Kremlin announced this week that it had "responded positively" to the invitation to the G20 summit to be held in Bali, Indonesia, in November, suggesting that Putin would attend in person.
 
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, however, said after a G7 summit where Widodo was invited, that Indonesia had ruled out Putin's presence, a statement the Kremlin has rejected.
 
The terms of Russian participation will be determined after "an analysis of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
 
Western countries, led by the United States, are putting pressure on Indonesia to exclude Russia from the meeting, to which Ukraine has also been invited as a guest country.
 
Widodo visited Ukraine on Wednesday.

Top News

Putin / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

2h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

3h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

4h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

2h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

3h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years