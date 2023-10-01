Putin congratulates Xi on 74th anniversary of China's founding: Kremlin

BSS/TASS
01 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:11 pm

Photo: AFP/BSS
Photo: AFP/BSS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to a corresponding telegram published on the Kremlin's website.

"Under your leadership China is confidently moving forward along the path of socioeconomic, scientific and technological development, strengthening its positions on the global arena and actively participating in resolving the most important issues on the regional and global agendas," the Russian president said, adding that "relations between Russia and China are developing in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

Putin wished Xi Jinping "good health, well-being and all the success and happiness", as well as "prosperity to citizens of the People's Republic of China."

Russian President intends to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the One Belt One Road forum in China, according to a congratulatory telegram.

"I am confident that our upcoming talks during the One Belt One Road international forum will facilitate further extension of the entire range of constructive Russian-Chinese ties benefitting our friendly peoples and ensuring safety and stability in the Eurasian continent and the entire world," the president said in a telegram.

On September 20, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a member of the CCP Politburo, Putin said that he gladly accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to come to China in October for the One Belt One Road forum.

On September 26, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dates of the Russian president's visit to China have been set but not yet announced.

