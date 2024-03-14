Putin calls on Russians to take part in presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russians to take part in the presidential election on 15-17 March.

"We need to confirm our consolidation, our determination to go forward together. Each vote counts. That is why I am calling on you to realize your right to vote in the coming three days," Putin said in a video address ahead of the voting.

"Dear friends! All of us, the multiethnic people of Russia, are a big family. We are worried about our country, take care of it, we want it to be wealthy, strong, free and prosperous, we want living standards and the quality of life to improve. So be it," he stressed.

"We will do everything the way we want. So, I an asking you to take part in the voting and express you civil and patriotic position, cast your vote for your candidate, a candidate you have chosen, for the successful future of our beloved Russia," he added.

"Only you, Russian citizens, can decide about the future of the homeland," he said. "I would like to stress that the only source of power in our country is the people. This is the key legal provision enshrined in the Russian constitution."

He noted that people "will not only cast their votes but will declare their will and endeavors, their personal involvement in Russia's further development because the election is a step to the future."

Putin addressed the nation ahead of federal elections eight times: in 2000, 2004, 2016, 2018 (twice before the presidential election and after announcing their results), in 2021, and in 2020 before the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments.

About the election

The Russian Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, officially designated March 17, 2024 as the day of the presidential election.

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) then announced that voting will take place over three days on March 15-17. Four candidates will vie for the top office, namely New People party nominee Vladislav Davankov; self-nominated candidate and incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) nominee Leonid Slutsky; and Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) nominee Nikolay Kharitonov.