Putin believes 'doubling down' will improve Ukraine war outcome, CIA director says

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:51 am

"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said

Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes doubling down on the military conflict in Ukraine will improve his outcome in the war.

"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," said Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington.

"I think he's convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress."

