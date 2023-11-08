Protest against Israel-Hamas war 'provocative and disrespectful': UK PM Sunak

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

Protest against Israel-Hamas war 'provocative and disrespectful': UK PM Sunak

British police came under mounting government pressure to ban a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled to take place in London.

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:22 pm
Photo: No 10 Downing Street via Sky News
Photo: No 10 Downing Street via Sky News

British police came under mounting government pressure to ban a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled to take place in London.

UK PM Rishi Sunak called the protest against the Israel-Hamas war scheduled for Saturday this week "provocative and disrespectful" while organisers resisted pleas from the premier and London's Metropolitan Police to postpone the demonstration. Tens of thousands of people are expected to demand a ceasefire in the month-old conflict at the protest.

The UK police chief, Mark Rowley, said the rally does not meet the threshold for requesting a government order to stop it going ahead, as per news agency AFP.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Such a ban was "incredibly rare" and a "last resort" where there is a serious threat of disorder, he said, adding, "The events taking place this weekend are of great significance and importance to our nation. We will do everything in our power to ensure they pass without disruption."

Rishi Sunak will meet the police chief on Wednesday but ministers in the government suggested that the commissioner should think again.

"There is a legal threshold and the commissioner is of the view that that legal threshold has not been met," Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News, adding, "Obviously, the Home Office and colleagues will discuss that over the course of the day."

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said that the police should keep the protest "under review".

London has seen large demonstrations on four successive weekends since the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 which Israel says left 1,400 people dead, mostly civilians. The health ministry in Gaza said that more than 10,550 people have been killed.

Hamas-Israel war / Top News / Europe / Middle East

Hamas / Gaza / rishi / sunak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

5h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

5h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

9h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

3h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

5h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

7h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

23h | TBS World