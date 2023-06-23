'Profound grief' for family of British-Pakistani father and son on Titanic sub

23 June, 2023, 09:20 am
23 June, 2023, 09:20 am

23 June, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The family of the British-Pakistani father and son who were among the five people who died on the Titanic tourist submersible expressed "profound grief" at their loss Friday.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, are part of the Dawood industrial empire, which has become one of the most profitable in Pakistan.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood," said a statement from the Dawood Foundation.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible," it read, signed by Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, Shahzada's parents.

Hussain Dawood is one of Pakistan's richest men, head of the Engro Corporation and chairman of the charity foundation that bears the family name.

