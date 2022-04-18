President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Reuters
18 April, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 11:59 am

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran&#039;s Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran's Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.

"If you make slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognise, says it will not accept the Islamic Republic as "a nuclear threshold state", while Tehran and world powers have been trying to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

Almost a year of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington were suspended last month. Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites.

