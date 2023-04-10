President Biden says he will run again in 2024, NBC reports

10 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:03 pm

President Biden says he will run again in 2024, NBC reports

10 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:03 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden departs for travel to New York from the White House in Washington, U.S. January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden departs for travel to New York from the White House in Washington, U.S. January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden said on Monday (10 April) he plans to run for reelection in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden's re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he's already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

