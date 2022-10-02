'Prejudice, racism and rising hate speech': UN chief describes world

World+Biz

UNB
02 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 02:33 pm

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks as U.N. General Assembly appointed him for a second five-year term from January 1, 2022, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks as U.N. General Assembly appointed him for a second five-year term from January 1, 2022, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for embracing Gandhi's values and working across cultures and borders to build a better, more peaceful future.

"Let us walk this path together, in solidarity, as one human family," he said in a message marking the International Day of Non-violence that falls on 2 October.

The International Day of Non-Violence celebrates not only Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, but the values he embodied that echo across decades: peace, mutual respect, and the essential dignity shared by every person.

"Sadly, our world is not living up to those values," Guterres said.

He said the world is going through growing conflicts and climate chaos.

"Poverty, hunger and deepening inequalities. Prejudice, racism and rising hate speech. And a morally bankrupt global financial system that entrenches poverty and stymies recovery for developing countries," he mentioned.

The UN chief laid emphasis on investing in people's health, education, decent jobs and social protection.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting developing countries as they build resilient infrastructure and protect populations from the impacts of climate change, while also accelerating the transition from planet-killing fossil fuels to renewable energy.

"Gandhi's life and example reveal a timeless pathway to a more peaceful and tolerant world," said the UN chief.

UN Chief Guterres   / Gandhi

Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

