Prada and Axiom Space collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits

06 October, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:45 am

Visitors take pictures of Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis as she wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington, US, October 15, 2019/ Reuters
Visitors take pictures of Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis as she wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington, US, October 15, 2019/ Reuters

Italian luxury group Prada 1913.F and Texas-based startup Axiom Space will collaborate to design NASA's lunar spacesuits for the Artemis III mission planned for 2025, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Prada's engineers will work alongside the Axiom Space systems team throughout the design process, developing solutions for materials and design features to protect astronauts against the challenge of space and the lunar environment, they said in a joint statement.

Axiom has a contract with US space agency NASA to develop spacesuits for use on the moon and other space programmes.

