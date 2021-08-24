Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti, Vietnam aid

World+Biz

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:57 pm

Related News

Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti, Vietnam aid

About $70,000 was sent to Bangldesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:57 pm
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, August 18, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, August 18, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis has sent more than 350,000 euros ($411,000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Bangladesh, Haiti and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said 200,000 euros was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the Aug. 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

About $70,000 was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about 100,000 euros to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope's personal disposal comes from Peter's Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

The fund amounted to 50 million euros in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued last month.

($1 = 0.8521 euros)

Bangladesh / Top News

Pope Francis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

46m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

51m | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

20h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 