Pope names 21 new cardinals, putting stamp on Church's future

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 06:40 pm

Pope Francis leads Regina Caeli prayer from his window, at the Vatican.(via REUTERS)
Pope Francis leads Regina Caeli prayer from his window, at the Vatican.(via REUTERS)

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

After the 27 August ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

The new electors include Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian who is currently the Catholic Church's administrator in Mongolia. The country borders with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation for Catholics.

Other cardinal electors come from France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana, Singapore, and Paraguay.

Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in far-flung places where the Church is small or growing.

 

Comments



