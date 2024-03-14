'Polio Paul,' who spent most of the past 70 years in an iron lung, dies at 78

World+Biz

Reuters
14 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 12:02 pm

'Polio Paul,' who spent most of the past 70 years in an iron lung, dies at 78

Reuters
14 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 12:02 pm
Paul Alexander. Photo: Collected
Paul Alexander. Photo: Collected

A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.

Paul Alexander, 78, died on Monday, his brother Philip said in a post on Facebook. He gave no cause of death.

"It was an honour to be part of someone's life who was as admired as he was. He touched and inspired millions of people and that is no exaggeration," Philip Alexander wrote in a post on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Alexander was six years old when he was placed in a full-body metal cylinder known as an iron lung in 1952 after contracting polio, a deadly disease that once paralyzed tens of thousands of children every year. An iron lung uses pressure to blow air into the lungs.

Alexander graduated law school, passed the bar and practised law. He also travelled to every continent, his brother said.

"He commanded a room. What a flirt! He loved good food, wine, women, long conversations, learning, and laughing," his brother wrote.

Alexander contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in February. His illness left him weak and dehydrated, according to a spokesperson on TikTok, where Alexander had more than 300,000 followers.

Paul Alexander / Polio Paul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

5h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

20h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

42m | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

2h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

3h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

4h | Videos