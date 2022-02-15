Police surround house of ex-Honduran president after US seeks extradition

World+Biz

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Police surround house of ex-Honduran president after US seeks extradition

Speculation has been swirling for months that the United States was planning to extradite Hernandez when he left office amid accusations that he colluded with drug traffickers. Leftist leader Xiomara Castro replaced him as president last month

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:12 am
Honduras&#039; President Juan Orlando Hernandez presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/
Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/

The United States has requested the Honduran government to arrest and extradite former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, a senior Honduran government source said on Monday, as police surrounded the house of the former leader.

Speculation has been swirling for months that the United States was planning to extradite Hernandez when he left office amid accusations that he colluded with drug traffickers. Leftist leader Xiomara Castro replaced him as president last month.

The senior Honduran official, who sought anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to media on the subject, told Reuters the United States "requested the provisional arrest of former president Juan Orlando Hernández for extradition purposes".

CNN Espanol also reported the request was for Hernandez, publishing what appeared to be a government document about the extradition.

Hernandez could not be immediately reached for commment but he has always denied any links to drug traffickers.

The US Embassy in Tegucigalpa and the government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry earlier in the day that the US Embassy had requested the arrest of a Honduran politician who has an extradition request to the United States.

The ministry did not disclose the name of the official but said the request had been sent to the country's Supreme Court.

Top News / USA

USA / extradition / Honduran government / Juan Orlando Hernandez

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

58m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director