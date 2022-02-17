Police charges female protesters over hijab row in India's Ghaziabad

An FIR has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far. Photo :Collected

Police charged on the Muslim women protesting against the recent hijab ban in India's Ghaziabad.

A video surfaced on social media showed Women clad in burqa are being hit by the policemen in another fresh protest, reports India.com.

The development comes at a time when the matter is being heard in the Karnataka High Court and the issue has led to sporadic protests across the country. After the video was widely shared on social media and some people criticised the police for the lathi-charge, the police said it is investigating the video.

In the matter, a first information report, or FIR, has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far and the investigation is on, said police.

Hijab Protest failed in Ghaziabad in UP after Police applied mob dispersing tactics



यूपी के ग़ाज़ियाबाद में हिजाब प्रदर्शन शुरू होते ही खतम, पुलिस ने किया हल्का बल प्रयोग pic.twitter.com/UuAaWJqzYQ— Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) February 16, 2022

The police said in the FIR that they came to know that some 15 Muslims women without taking permission had gathered in Ghaziabad's Sani Bazaar Road with anti-government posters. After getting information, when the police team reached there, the women started shouting slogans. Soon after that, the protesters got into a scuffle with the police.

Visuals in the video showed the policemen eventually using force to disperse the protesters. A woman in burqa was seen in the video trying to stop a policeman from hitting her with a stick.

Notably, the video that emerged on Wednesday is said to be a three-day-old video of police using batons to disperse the women protesters in Ghaziabad.

As per the updates from the police, the women protesters attacked the officers, which led to a scuffle. However, the matter was pacified later.