Is Poland an extended warfront?

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:19 pm

Related News

Is Poland an extended warfront?

But the question is how far Poland would go and how much it would get involved on a potentially explosive warfront.

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:19 pm
Is Poland an extended warfront?

The role Poland is now playing on the Russia-Ukraine battle frontier is too important, and too dangerous at the same time.  

With its doors open, Poland so far absorbed 1.2 million Ukrainian who fled home to survive Russia's invasion. The refugee influx was the most extensive and rapid in Europe since World War II. Simultaneously, the NATO member turned out to be the lynchpin of the Western effort to defend Ukraine and deter Russian military assault.

The role exposes Warsaw to considerable danger, but patches things up with its Western allies.

But the question is how far Poland would go and how much it would get involved on a potentially explosive warfront.

The answer, at least for now, is that Poland will not do anything that smacks of direct involvement in the war. Like other NATO members, Poland is well aware of Vladimir Putin's threats against countries that interfere in Ukraine.  

According to international media reports, the western allies of Kyiv have sent hundreds of Stinger missiles, Javelin anti-tank weapons and other munitions through Poland. Pentagon officials say that most of the weapons have already reached Ukraine.

The US is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies on possibly having those countries supply warplanes to Ukraine for use against Russian forces. So far, Polish officials say they will not be sending warplanes to Ukraine, though there are reports that suggest the warplanes might be supplied in unassembled form.

Poland itself has already sent an ammunition convoy to Ukraine, and plans to send mortars, small drones and man-portable missile systems from its own supplies.

"The biggest share of military equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, will go through Poland," says Konrad Muzyka, head of Rochan Consulting, a military-analysis firm.

Ukrainian who had been working aboard are also returning home through the Polish border to join the fight against Russia. Poland is also home to Europe's largest 1.5 million Ukrainian diaspora, a large batch of potential fighters.

Over the first ten days of the war, Polish border guards recorded 217,000 crossings into Ukraine.

On 6 March, Ukraine's foreign ministry announced that some 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries had signed up to join an "international legion" to defend Ukraine. Most of the foreigners, as well as most of the returning Ukrainians, will get there by way of Poland.

Quoting the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Russian news agency TAAS in the last week of February reported that Poland has offered to serve as "a logistics hub" for the transfer of assistance to Ukraine.

But Polish officials are more tightlipped on the subject, which suggests the offer was not supposed to be made public.

"Like it or not, we are going to be the main link in the chain connecting Ukraine and the West," former Polish brigadier-general Stanislaw Koziej told Foreign Policy.   

Poland's location, infrastructure, and demography make it the West's most important gateway to Ukraine. The country shares a 530km border with Ukraine, while the airport in southeastern Polish city Rzeszow is the closest airport to Ukraine on NATO territory.

The airport recently saw an uptick in military flights in and out, presumably involved in weapons deliveries.    

If Kyiv falls to the Russians, which is still far from guaranteed, Ukrainian troops and volunteers would most likely regroup in the west of the country, possibly in Lviv that is only 80km from the Polish border. Even this would raise the importance of Poland further.

But there are innumerable risks involved, too. If the war lasts longer, Russia might be aiming at the weapon supply line in a desperate move.    

"I am afraid that Russian rocket attacks against those supply lines are something we have to take into account in the coming days and weeks. There is no alternative, because we are in the same boat. The only difference is that Ukraine's in the front, and we are in the back," Wojciech Kononczuk, deputy director of the Warsaw-based think-tank Centre for Eastern Studies, told Foreign Policy.

Top News

Poland / Ukraine crisis / Russia Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market