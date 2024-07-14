India's Narendra Modi reacts to attack on ‘friend’ Donald Trump: 'Deeply concerned'

US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In his first reaction to the attack on former US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was deeply concerned by the attack on his "friend".

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery," PM Modi wrote on X.

Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally on Saturday, sparking panic in the crowd and spattering the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air appearing to mouth the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Much bleeding took place."