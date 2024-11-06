PM Narendra Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump on winning US President election

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:00 pm

PM Narendra Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump on winning US President election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders in tweeting to congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:00 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 47th US president Donald Trump. Photo: X
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 47th US president Donald Trump. Photo: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (6 November) joined other leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity," PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

Strong diplomatic ties, strategic cooperation, and visible personal camaraderie have marked the relationship between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. Their friendship was showcased in large events like "Howdy, Modi!" in Houston in 2019 and "Namaste Trump" in Ahmedabad in 2020, where they addressed huge crowds, highlighting their mutual admiration.

Strategically, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi aligned closely on defence and security. Both leaders shared a hard stance against terrorism, which strengthened ties, especially regarding Pakistan-based threats.

They also shared a vision for a "free and open Indo-Pacific," collaborating to counter China's influence in the region. This led to deeper defence ties, joint military exercises, and India's key role in the Quad alliance with the US, Japan, and Australia.

However, trade was a sticking point. Donald Trump's "America First" policy led to disputes over tariffs, with the US imposing tariffs on Indian goods and India responding in kind. Despite this, both nations worked toward fairer trade.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, their relationship extended to health cooperation, with India supplying hydroxychloroquine to the US and America later supporting India's response. 

