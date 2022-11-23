Plummeting Tesla shares make Elon Musk lose $100 billion in 2022

World+Biz

TBS Report 
23 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

Plummeting Tesla shares make Elon Musk lose $100 billion in 2022

TBS Report 
23 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has seen his wealth plunge almost $100 billion this year, the steepest drop ever reported on Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His net worth – which was some $340 billion in November last year – took a dip to its lowest of around $170 billion on Tuesday (22 November).

This happened after Tesla shares hit a two-year low on Monday, reports Bloomberg.

The 51-year-old holds around 15% stake in Tesla. A decline in the company's share prices on Monday made Elon lose some $8.6 billion in just one day.

The tech Mughal draws most of his wealth from the stocks and ownership of Tesla, SpaceX, and most recently Twitter.

To put things into perspective, Tesla shares have plummeted around 58.03% year to date.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, despite all the momentous losses, Elon still holds the position of the world's richest person.

Stock prices of Tesla have been under pressure amid a broad selloff in the tech markets due to concerns of an economic downturn and on the back of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, reports Business Insider.

Investors are also worried about Tesla's business in China, amid the country's strict Covid-zero stance and whether Musk is able to focus on his role as Tesla CEO after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, it added.

Top News

Elon Musk / Tesla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

49m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world