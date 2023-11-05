Plane used by Israeli officials spent hours in Egypt, suggesting hostage negotiation activity

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 04:43 pm

Plane used by Israeli officials spent hours in Egypt, suggesting hostage negotiation activity

A similar flight, on another plane known to be used by the head of the Mossad, last week between Israel and Qatar. 

View from the control tower at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Novembe 15, 2018. Photo from Jerusalem Post
View from the control tower at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Novembe 15, 2018. Photo from Jerusalem Post

A plane that has been used in the past by senior Israeli officials returned to Israel on Saturday from Cairo, having spent several hours in Egypt, according to a report from Kan, Israel's public broadcasting company. The Jerusalem Post reports.

The flight is thought to have been part of ongoing efforts behind closed doors to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A similar flight, on another plane known to be used by Israeli officials, was reported to have carried David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, last week between Israel and Qatar. 

Since October 7, when Hamas abducted more than 240 Israeli men, women, and children, hostage negotiations have been ongoing. Prior to Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, there were reports of a major deal in the works to exchange captive Israelis for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, but these talks reportedly came to a halt before major IDF ground operations began. 

On October 28, it was reported that "talks have not broken down, but are taking place at a'much slower pace' than before the escalation." 

Other countries that are not directly involved in the conflict, such as Thailand, which has nearly two dozen nationals held captive in Gaza, have been negotiating separately for their own release. 

The families of the kidnapped continue to put pressure on Israel, with some calling for an 'all-for-all' prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas. Some families have set up camp near the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, vowing not to leave until their loved ones are returned from Gaza. A rally in Jerusalem was also held Saturday night to demand action on behalf of the hostages.  

