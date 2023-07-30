Plane crash in Canadian Rocky Mountains kills 6

World+Biz

BSS/XINHUA
30 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

Plane crash in Canadian Rocky Mountains kills 6

BSS/XINHUA
30 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 11:56 am
Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

A small plane crashed in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary, Canada on Friday night, killing six people, media reported Saturday.

 Police said five passengers and one pilot were onboard the aircraft, which left the Springbank Airport around 8:45 p.m. (0145 GMT Saturday) for Salmon Arm, British Columbia and was lost around 30 minutes into the flight.

 According to reports, the wreckage was located Saturday around 7:30 am (1230 GMT) in a mountainous area roughly 100 km west of Calgary and all six bodies have been successfully recovered.

 The identities of the victims are not released and the cause of the crash is not yet known, reports said.

Top News

Canada / Calgary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

16h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

20h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

22h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

22h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon