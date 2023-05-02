Placing climate action at top of development agenda crucial: ADB president

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Placing climate action at top of development agenda crucial: ADB president

"The most alarming challenge facing our region is the worsening impact of climate change," Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said 

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 03:34 pm
Masatsugu Asakawa. Photo: Collected
Masatsugu Asakawa. Photo: Collected

Placing climate action at the top of the development agenda is crucial, said Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa today. 

"The Asian Development Bank, and other multilateral development banks, have a critical role to play. They should be leaders in mobilising financing and expertise for climate action. ADB recognises that it must do more with the substantial resources that we manage. Placing climate action at the top of the development agenda is crucial," Asakawa said during his opening statement at the 56th ADB Annual Meeting Press Conference at Incheon, South Korea on Tuesday (2 April). 

He also said the worsening impact of climate change is the most alarming challenge the Asian region is facing.

"In recent years, war, disease, and economic hardship have taken a terrible toll on human welfare. The most alarming challenge facing our region is the worsening impact of climate change. This threatens the existence of countless species, including our own," he added. 

Asakawa said ADB recognises that it must do more with the substantial resources that can be managed.

He said the global battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific.

"Since 2000, more than 40% of climate-related disasters occurred in Asia and the Pacific. Over 3.5 billion people have been affected, with close to one million deaths. By 2050, another 1 billion people living in urban areas in our region will suffer from harmful air pollution and heat stress," the ADB president said.

He said the developing member countries of the ADB have experienced physical losses worth billions of dollars due to climate-related events.

In 2020 alone, the region faced a disaster loss of $67 billion.

"If we don't act, the increase in annual losses will outpace the region's GDP growth," he further said.

ADB announces new programme to accelerate billions in climate change financing

Stating the ADB is taking bold climate action, he said, "We aim to deliver $100 billion in climate finance to our developing member countries between 2019 and 2030. We will fully align all our operations with the Paris Agreement by no later than 2025. We will expand our investments in renewable energy options, and we will not invest in coal."

The ADB chief announced another major step in our climate action agenda.

"We are launching a new programme that will dramatically expand our capacity to respond to climate change. This new programme is called IF-CAP: the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific. IF-CAP is a global first in its scale and scope. It will transform climate finance in two ways," he added.  

He reiterated his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for hosting the annual meetings this year, and for its unique contribution to IF-CAP: Korea is the only non-Annex I country under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to serve as a founding partner of IF-CAP.    

Top News

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

2h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada