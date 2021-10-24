Picasso artworks in Las Vegas fetch more than $100 million

Reuters
24 October, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:44 am

The buyers' names were not disclosed

Reuters
24 October, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:44 am
An attendee photographs a painting prior to the auction of 11 Picasso paintings and works at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, US October 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art were sold at auction on Saturday for more than $100 million.

The Sotheby's auction was held at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist on Oct. 25.

Five of the paintings had hung on the walls of the Bellagio's fine dining restaurant, Picasso. The restaurant will continue to display 12 other Picasso works.

The highest price was fetched by the 1938 painting "Femme au beret rouge-orange" of Picasso's lover and muse Marie-Therese Walter, which sold for $40.5 million, some $10 million over the high pre-sale estimate.

The large-scale portraits "Homme et Enfant" and "Buste d'homme" sold for $24.4 million and $9.5 million respectively, while smaller works on ceramic, like "Le Dejeuner sur l'herbe" which sold for $2.1 million, went for three or four times their pre-sale estimate.

The buyers' names were not disclosed.

