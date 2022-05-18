Philippines' Marcos wants China ties to 'shift to higher gear' under his presidency

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:59 pm

Philippines' Marcos wants China ties to 'shift to higher gear' under his presidency

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:59 pm
Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks to foreign correspondents after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo
Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks to foreign correspondents after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's relations with China will expand and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had assured him of its support for his "independent foreign policy".

Marcos, who won last week's Philippines election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks by phone on Wednesday with China President Xi Jinping, who agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues.

The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former Philippines dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father's role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The way forward is to expand our relationship not only diplomatic, not only trade, but also in culture, even in education, even in knowledge, even in health to address whatever minor disagreements that we have right now," Marcos said in a statement.

"I told him, we must not allow what conflicts or difficulties we have now between our two countries to become historically important."

The Philippines and China have had a rocky relationship in recent years over Beijing's vast territorial claims and actions of its coast guard and fishing fleets in the South China Sea, through which at least $3.4 trillion of annual trade passes.

Their phone conversation focused on bilateral ties and regional development, the Chinese embassy in Manila said in a separate statement.

Marcos won the presidency with nearly 59% of the votes last week. He will take office late in June.

Many analysts expect Marcos to seek stronger ties with Beijing, continuing outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's policy of rapprochement, while maintaining close relations with defence ally and former colonial power the United States.

Philippines' Marcos / Philippine-China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists