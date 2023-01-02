Philippines expresses concern over reclamation activities by China in Spratly Islands

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), expressed concern towards China's reclamation activities in the Spratlys Islands.

It states that such activities by China contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award, reports The Hongkong Post.

China reportedly has been conducting reclamation activities in unoccupied regions of the Spratly Islands like Eldad Reef, Whitsun Reef, Lankiam Cay and Sandy Cay.

The Spratly Islands is an archipelago which lies off the coasts of the Philippines, Malaysia, and southern Vietnam in the South China Sea.

Satellite images from US officials show new land formations around the Spratly Islands. A Chinese vessel with a hydraulic excavator has been seen operating near the islands.

China occupies seven islands and rocks in the Spratlys. The country has been militarizing them with runways, ports and radar systems. The islands which are believed to have rich gas and mineral deposits are claimed in whole by China and in parts by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning denied the reports and accused the US of creating problems among the claimant countries, including the Philippines.

In 2022, a total of 193 Note Verbales (Non-Verbals) were filed by China against the Philippines. Beijing, however, continues to violate the Philippines' sovereignty in the South China Sea which in turn affects the region's peace and stability.