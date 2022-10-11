Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa to appeal cyberlibel conviction in Supreme Court

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa to appeal cyberlibel conviction in Supreme Court

BSS/AFP
11 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize co-winner 2021 Maria Ressa attends a ceremony for World Press Freedom day at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize co-winner 2021 Maria Ressa attends a ceremony for World Press Freedom day at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will appeal a conviction for cyberlibel in the country's highest court, her lawyer said Tuesday, as the veteran journalist battles to stay out of prison.

The Court of Appeals had rejected a motion to reconsider its upholding of her 2020 conviction, a move her lawyer Ted Te said was "disappointing".

Ressa, 59, and her former colleague Rey Santos Jr face lengthy jail sentences for the conviction, which her news website Rappler has vowed to fight.

The latest appeal rejection, handed down on Monday, "ignored basic principles of constitutional and criminal law as well as the evidence presented," Te said in a statement.

"Maria and Rey will elevate these issues to the SC (Supreme Court) and we will ask the SC to review the decision and to reverse the decision."

Ressa has long been a vocal critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler.

She and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

'Holding power to account' 

Ressa said the latest legal blow was "a reminder of the importance of independent journalism holding power to account".

"Despite these sustained attacks from all sides, we continue to focus on what we do best -- journalism," she said in a statement.

In its decision, the Court of Appeals said the motion for reconsideration was "unmeritorious" as the matters raised had "already been exhaustively resolved and discussed".

Ressa, who is also a US citizen, is fighting seven court cases, including the cyber libel case, for which she has been on bail and faces up to nearly seven years in prison.

The cyber libel law was introduced in 2012, the same year Rappler was founded.

Rappler, which also faces multiple cases, had to fight for survival as Duterte's government accused it of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership in securing funding, as well as tax evasion.

Days before Duterte left office, the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission ordered Rappler to shut down for violating "constitutional and statutory restrictions on foreign ownership in mass media".

Rappler is challenging the decision.

The company's future and its battle in the country's highly politicised legal system under President Ferdinand Marcos is uncertain.

Marcos, who took over from Duterte on June 30, has given few clues about his views on the website and the media in general.

In a recent speech, Marcos said he believed in the "importance of upholding the universal right of free speech and press freedom as well as giving and receiving accurate information".

But activists fear he could worsen human rights and freedom of speech in the country.

Nobel laureate / Maria Ressa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

2h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

2h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

3h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

15h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

17h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro