Philippe Varin elected chair of International Chamber of Commerce

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 06:01 pm

Varin succeeds Maria Fernanda Garza, who will now serve as ICC’s Honorary Chair. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Philippe Varin has been elected as the new Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the global business organisation representing over 45 million enterprises worldwide.

Varin succeeds Maria Fernanda Garza, who will now serve as ICC's Honorary Chair. 

The election took place following a unanimous vote by the organisation's over 90 national committees at its Global Headquarters in Paris.

Philippe Varin, currently an operating partner of the GVP Climate Investment Fund and Chair of the C'Possible partnership which aims to enhance vocational education in France, has had a distinguished career. 

He was Group Executive Vice President for Aluminum at Pechiney before becoming CEO of Corus in 2003, where he oversaw its acquisition by Tata in 2007. 

Varin also chaired PSA Peugeot Citroen from 2009 to 2014 and subsequently led Areva and Orano until 2020. From 2017 to 2021, he chaired France Industrie and the Conseil National de l'Industrie, chaired Suez from 2020 to 2022, and has co-chaired the World Materials Forum since 2015.

Upon his election, Varin said, "I am deeply conscious that the founding mission of the International Chamber of Commerce – to promote peace and prosperity through global trade – is of immense strategic importance and a challenge in a world that is increasingly characterised by conflicts and intense geoeconomic competition."

Varin has outlined a five-pillar strategy for his two-year tenure as ICC Chair, focusing on international trade, the rule of law, climate action, trade digitalisation, and multilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the ICC World Council has elected three prominent business leaders to its Chairmanship: Harsh Pati Singhania from India as First Vice-Chair, Shinta Kamdani from Indonesia as Vice Chair, and Patrick Obath from Kenya as Vice Chair.

Philippe Varin / International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

