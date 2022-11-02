Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects newborns against severe illness

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:59 am

Related News

Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects newborns against severe illness

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pfizer has announced that an experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women has the potential to protect newborn babies from severe illness for about six months after birth.

The company says that in phase III of a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, considered the gold standard of epidemiologic studies, the vaccine was found to be about 82% effective at preventing severe cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in infants whose mothers were immunised. This level of protection was observed from birth through three months of age. At six months of age, there was a reduction in protection, but the Pfizer vaccine was still 69% effective against the illness.

In order to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, pregnant women who participated in the study were observed through vaccination and for six months after giving birth. Infants were followed for at least one year, with over half followed for two years, reports Yahoo News.

"As someone who spent part of their ID training focused on RSV research, this is wonderful news," said Dr Michael Chang, pediatric infectious diseases specialist with UTHealth Houston and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Even though most children and adults infected with RSV generally recover without significant long-term effects, Chang explained that the virus can be serious and even life-threatening for infants, younger kids and older adults. Severe infections can lead to bronchiolitis, an inflammation in the lung, as well as pneumonia.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV season occurs in most regions of the US during the fall, winter and spring. However, this year, it started in the late summer — much earlier than expected. For weeks, many hospitals across the nation have been overwhelmed with a high number of sick children who need hospitalisation.

On Tuesday, officials in Orange County, California, declared a health emergency amid a surge of RSV cases, which are severely limiting availability in the region's pediatric hospitals, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Top News

Pfizer / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

5h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

7h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

6h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

6h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names