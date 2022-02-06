Peru PM confirms departure after four days on job; Castillo faces Cabinet reshuffle

World+Biz

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

Peru PM confirms departure after four days on job; Castillo faces Cabinet reshuffle

Castillo, a former schoolteacher and member of a Marxist-Leninist party, has moved increasingly to the right since taking office last July

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:48 am
Peru&#039;s President Pedro Castillo addresses the nation in a recorded message, in Lima, Peru February 4, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Peru's President Pedro Castillo addresses the nation in a recorded message, in Lima, Peru February 4, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer confirmed on Saturday that he is departing just four days after being named to the post, following allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife, creating a new leadership vacuum in the Andean nation.

President Pedro Castillo said on Friday he would reshuffle the Cabinet in light of the allegations, but did not address whether Valer would leave.

Castillo must now name his fourth cabinet in just six months, which he said will incorporate representatives of a range of political groups. It is unclear when an announcement will take place.

Castillo, a former schoolteacher and member of a Marxist-Leninist party, has moved increasingly to the right since taking office last July.

His first prime minister was a far-left party leader, who was replaced in October by a moderate-left politician, before Castillo appointed Valer this week.

Valer is a lawmaker and conservative Catholic who ran with a right-wing party before defecting to join a Congressional bloc that is friendly with Castillo.

Peru's prime minister is a powerful figure. The PM is the chief adviser to the president, and presides and helps appoint the rest of the Cabinet.

Top News

peru / Castillo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

21h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

22h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

20h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

13h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

16h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

16h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia