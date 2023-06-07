Persistent inflation, rising interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts

World+Biz

AP/UNB
07 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:12 pm

Related News

Persistent inflation, rising interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts

AP/UNB
07 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The global economy must steer through a precarious recovery this year and next as inflation keeps dragging on household spending and higher interest rates weigh on growth, banks and markets.

That was the takeaway Wednesday (7 June) from the latest economic outlook by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The group, made up of 38 member countries, raised its growth forecast this year to 2.7% from an estimated 2.2% in November and foresaw only a tiny acceleration to 2.9% next year.

The rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and energy price spike tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to be weak by past standards, with an average growth of 3.4% recorded in the pre-pandemic years 2013-2019.

The path ahead is fraught with risks, from the escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine — with a dam collapse Tuesday that the sides blamed on each other — to debt troubles in developing countries and rapid interest rate hikes having unforeseen effects on banks and investors.

"The global economy is turning a corner but faces a long road ahead to attain strong and sustainable growth," the intergovernmental organisation said. "Global economic developments have begun to improve, but the upturn remains fragile. "

It was a more optimistic outlook than the World Bank gave Tuesday, citing similar risks in its expectation for 2.1% global growth this year. That was still an upgrade from its January forecast of 1.7%.

Energy prices have fallen to pre-invasion levels, helping ease the worst of the recent outbreak of inflation. But those costs are still higher than they were before Russia began massing troops on Ukraine's border in early 2021.

Meanwhile, China's reopening after drastic pandemic measures has provided a boost to global activity.

But core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is proving persistent as some companies raise prices to increase profits and workers push for higher wages amid relatively low unemployment.

The OECD sees inflation declining to 5.2% by year-end from 7.8% at the end of last year in the Group of 20 countries that make up more than 80% of the global economy. The US should see annual inflation of 3.2% by the last quarter of this year, and Europe's rate should fall to 3.5%.

Those levels would provide some relief but are still above the 2% inflation targets for the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, which have been rapidly raising interest rates to fight inflation. That increases the cost of borrowing to buy houses and invest in business expansion.

The OECD cautioned that while central banks need to maintain policies that restrict credit, they "must keep a watchful eye, given the uncertainties around the exact impact" of the rapid hikes.

"Signs of stress have started to appear" as higher borrowing costs slow property markets and raise concern about the impact of more expensive credit, the organisation said.

Countries that spent on pandemic relief for households and businesses already are grappling with higher public debt and now have the added burden of more expensive costs to pay it down.

The United States and Europe both can expect only tepid growth.

The US is facing challenges from higher borrowing costs in rate-sensitive areas like housing construction and manufacturing. As demand slows, unemployment is expected to gradually rise toward 4.5% in 2024 — up from 3.7% in May. With more jobs available and fewer pay increases, inflation is expected to moderate.

"Nonetheless, the economic outlook could worsen if rising interest rates expose further financial fragilities," the OECD said.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other US lenders highlighted problems that could emerge in the banking system if financial institutions suffer losses on investments like bonds, whose value falls when rates go up.

Most of the globe's growth will come from Asian economies such as China, India, Indonesia and Singapore. Growth in China is expected to reach 5.4% this year and 5.1% next year as services such as tourism and entertainment recover from COVID-19 lockdowns and infrastructure spending supports a construction boom. Exports should be tempered by weak global demand.

Global Economy

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD / Global economic growth / inflation / Interest Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

2h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

7h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

4h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

1h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

2h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

20h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection