Permacrisis declared Collins Dictionary word of the year

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

Permacrisis declared Collins Dictionary word of the year

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 08:18 pm
Illustration by CollinsDictionary.com
Illustration by CollinsDictionary.com

Permacrisis, a word describing the feeling of living through a period of war, inflation, and political instability, has been chosen as Collins Dictionary's word of the year.

Beating off competition from 10 words or phrases like "Kyiv", "sportswashing" and "partygate", the term "permacrisis" was named Tuesday (1 November) as Britain's word of the year in recognition of a dismal 2022, reports BBC.

Collins Learning Head Alex Beecroft said that the word "permacrisis" sums up just how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people.

This phrase is "the act of doing one's basic duties at work and no more, either by way of protest or to improve work/life balance."

"Language can be a mirror to what is going on in society and the wider world, and this year has thrown up challenge after challenge," Beecroft added.

He said it was understandable that people may feel "we are in an ongoing state of uncertainty and worry", after "living through upheaval caused by Brexit, the pandemic, severe weather, the war in Ukraine, political instability, the energy squeeze and the cost-of-living crisis".

Collins's lexicographers said several words on the list relate to these crises.

The list was compiled by monitoring the eight billion-word Collins Corpus database of words, plus a range of media sources, including social media.

Permacrisis is one of six words on the list that are new to CollinsDictionary.com, and was first noted as a word in academic contexts in the 1970s.

The other top nine words and phrases and their full definitions are:

"Carolean" refers to Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or his reign.

The arrival of Kyiv as the preferred variant to the Russian spelling of "Kiev" pointed to Britain's support for Ukraine against Moscow's invasion.

"Sportswashing" refers to the staging of high-profile sports events, or the takeover of well-known teams, by unsavoury regimes.

Meanwhile, "partygate" was one of the many scandals that brought down prime minister Boris Johnson this year.

Britain is now on its third prime minister since 2022 and also has a new monarch in King Charles III.

Derived from the Latin for Charles, the term "Carolean" entered the Collins list after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death last month.

Among other phrases on the list was "warm bank,"  a place such as a library or place of worship where cash-strapped Britons struggling to pay soaring energy bills can go to find heating.

Another was "quiet quitting" -- defined as doing the bare minimum at work, either as a protest against your employer or to improve your work-life balance.

Last year's word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary was vax, while words related to vaccines spiked in frequency in 2021 because of Covid, with double-vaxxed, unvaxxed, and anti-vaxxer all seeing a surge in use.

Previous Collins' words of the year include lockdown, climate strike, single-use, fake news, Brexit, binge-watch, photobomb, and geek.

The Oxford Dictionary's previous words of the year include climate emergency, toxic, youthquake, post-truth, emoji-tears-of-joy, vape and selfie.

Top News

Permacrisis / Collins Dictionary / Word of the year

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

11h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

13h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

9h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

33m | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1h | Videos
How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names