Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to $6.2 billion

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:24 am

Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon. Photo: Reuters

The Pentagon found it had overestimated the amount of funding for ammunition, missiles and other equipment it sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion due to an accounting error, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (20 June), more than double the amount previously disclosed.

The value of the accounting error was revised up from the $3 billion that was first reported by Reuters in May, the result of assigning a higher-than-warranted value on US weaponry shipped to Ukraine.

Additional funding was uncovered as Pentagon officials researched the situation more thoroughly and clarified protocols for valuing equipment based on Financial Management Regulation and Department of Defense policy, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The $6.2 billion breaks down to $3.6 billion for the fiscal year 2023 and $2.6 billion for the fiscal year 2022, she said, adding that the errors did not impact the size of presidential drawdown authority or support for Ukraine.

