Pentagon accounting error overvalued Ukraine aid by $3b - sources

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:19 pm

Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon. Photo: Reuters

The Pentagon overvalued US equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3 billion, a Senate aide and a defence official said on Thursday, an error that opens up the possibility of more weapons being sent to Kyiv for its defence against Russian forces.

The error was the result assigning a higher than warranted value on weaponry that was taken from US stocks and then shipped to Ukraine, two senior defense officials said on Thursday.

"We've discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we've given" to Ukraine one of the senior defence officials told Reuters. The officials and the Senate aide spoke on the condition of anonymity. Congress is being notified of the accounting adjustment on Thursday, the sources said.

The defence official said it is possible the amount of overvalued weaponry could grow as the Pentagon examines the situation more thoroughly, increasing the $3 billion.

 

