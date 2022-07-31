Pelosi’s Asia tour itinerary skips mention of Taiwan stopover

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:19 pm

TBS Report

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Asian countries including Singapore and Japan in her trip to the region, according to a statement from her office that skipped any mention of a possible stopover in Taiwan.

Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation that will also visit Malaysia and South Korea, according to a statement on Sunday, reports Bloomberg.

The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

Her travel plans were said to include a visit in Taiwan, which infuriated China as the country sees the independent island as a part of its territory.

Beijing has warned that Pelosi's visit would have repercussions, including a statement from the defence ministry that suggested China may retaliate militarily.

China held live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

The exercises took place off the coast of Fujian province opposite Taiwan.

