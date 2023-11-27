Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize with dystopian novel 'Prophet Song'

World+Biz

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:41 am

Related News

Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize with dystopian novel 'Prophet Song'

The novel, Lynch's fifth, seeks to show the unrest in Western democracies and their indifference towards disasters such as the implosion of Syria.

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:41 am
Irish writter Paul Lynch with his 2023 Booker Prize-winning novel &#039;Prophet Song&#039; © Adrian DENNIS / AFP
Irish writter Paul Lynch with his 2023 Booker Prize-winning novel 'Prophet Song' © Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Irish writer Paul Lynch won the 2023 Booker Prize on Sunday for his novel 'Prophet Song', the story of a family and a country on the brink of catastrophe as an imaginary Irish government veers towards tyranny.

The novel, Lynch's fifth, seeks to show the unrest in Western democracies and their indifference towards disasters such as the implosion of Syria.

"This is a triumph of emotional storytelling, bracing and brave."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker's 2023 judges

"From that first knock at the door, 'Prophet Song' forces us out of our complacency as we follow the terrifying plight of a woman seeking to protect her family in an Ireland descending into totalitarianism," Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker's 2023 judges, said.

"This is a triumph of emotional storytelling, bracing and brave."

Lynch, who was previously the chief film critic of Ireland's Sunday Tribune newspaper, said he wanted readers to understand totalitarianism by heightening the dystopia with the intense realism of his writing.

"I wanted to deepen the reader's immersion to such a degree that by the end of the book, they would not just know, but feel this problem for themselves," Lynch said in comments published on the Booker Prize website.

He became the fifth Irish author to win the Booker Prize, after Iris Murdoch, John Banville, Roddy Doyle and Anne Enright, the organisers of the competition said. The Northern Irish writer Anna Burns won in 2018.

Past winners of the Booker, which was first awarded in 1969 include Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie and Yann Martel.

'Prophet Song' is published in the UK by Oneworld which also won the prize in 2015 and 2016 with Marlon James's 'A Brief History of Seven Killings' and Paul Beatty's 'The Sellout.'

 
      Close

Splash / Top News

booker / prize / writer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

11m | Panorama
In Barisal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka or other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly one-fifth of Dhaka dwellers are from Barisal division

16m | Panorama
China took a 99-year lease on Sri Lanka&#039;s Hambantota International Port after the project struggled to repay its loans. Photo: Bloomberg

How China became the world's largest debt collector

11m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

12h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

11h | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

15h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

15h | TBS SPORTS