Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say

World+Biz

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 09:17 pm

Related News

Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say

The incident came hours after a Palestinian used a screwdriver to try to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the military said, adding that troops shot the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 09:17 pm
People gather near the scene of a suspected stabbing in Jerusalem, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gather near the scene of a suspected stabbing in Jerusalem, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people in a Jerusalem cosmetics shop on Monday before being shot and wounded by police, Israeli officials said, amid heightened tensions since a prison escape by Palestinian inmates a week ago.

The incident came hours after a Palestinian used a screwdriver to try to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the military said, adding that troops shot the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Tensions have been stirred by last Monday's breakout by six Palestinian militants from the maximum-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Four of the men have since been recaptured.

Palestinians view brethren held in Israeli prisons as heroes in a battle against occupation. Israel says Palestinians involved in violent anti-Israeli activities are terrorists.

Israeli officials said a Palestinian entered the cosmetics store near Jerusalem's central bus station and stabbed two people. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said they suffered moderate wounds.

A policewoman then shot the alleged attacker, witnesses and police said. Israel's Zaka emergency service said he was critically wounded and taken to hospital.

"No doubt there is an escalation that we are facing and we are deployed in force in the field for any scenario," Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

Middle East

Palestine / Jerusalem

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world