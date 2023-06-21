Palestinian killed as Israeli settlers attack West Bank village

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Wednesday (21 June) in a West Bank village attacked by settlers.

The incident happened just a day after Hamas gunmen killed four Israelis amid violence in the occupied territories.

Omar Qattin, 27, was killed as hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the village of Turmus Ayya on Wednesday and set fire to dozens of cars and homes. He was a father of two children and worked as an electrician for the local municipality, reports Aljazeera.

"He was just standing there, innocent. He is such a kind-hearted kid. He had no stones. He was totally unarmed. He was at least half a mile [1km] away from the military," said Khamis Jbara, his neighbour. "He works from 6am to 6pm. He is a peaceful man."

It was not clear whether Qattin was killed by a settler or a soldier. Witnesses told local media that a number of settlers fired live rounds at village residents as a large contingent of Israeli troops stormed in.

The Red Crescent Society told the Palestinian Wafa news agency a number of settlers prevented ambulances from reaching the town to treat the wounded.

Palestinian residents and human rights groups have long complained about Israel's inability or refusal to halt settler attacks. In Wednesday's rampage, residents in Turmus Ayya said about 400 settlers marched down its main road, setting cars, homes and trees ablaze.

Mayor Lafi Adeeb told Wafa that 12 residents were wounded by live fire and more than 60 vehicles and 30 homes were set on fire.

He called on the international community to provide protection for Palestinians, noting that Turmus Ayya is surrounded by a number of illegal settlements and is exposed on a daily basis to settler attacks.

Under international law, Israeli settlements are illegal. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new housing units in the settlement of Eli in response to the deadly shooting neaby of four Israelis by two Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday. The suspected assailants were later killed.

Tuesday's violence followed a bloody incursion a day earlier by Israeli forces at the Jenin refugee camp, where seven Palestinians were killed and at least 90 were wounded in scenes not seen since the second Intifada uprising more than 20 years ago.

In Jenin on Wednesday, girls in school uniforms carried the body of their classmate who was killed in the Israeli army raid. Sadil Naghnaghiya, 15, died from gunshot wounds suffered during the hours-long attack, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Palestinian residents of Turmus Ayya, known for its large number of US citizens, were seething and in shock after the settler violence.

Streets were littered with uprooted trees, charred yard furniture and skeletons of burned-out vehicles. At least one house was completely engulfed in flames, the living room blackened, and furniture reduced to ashes.

The settler attacks brought back memories of a rampage in February in which dozens of cars and homes were torched in the town of Huwara after the killing of two Israeli brothers by a Palestinian gunman.

Palestinian organisations condemned the violence in Turmus Ayya.