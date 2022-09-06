Palestinian killed, 16 wounded in West Bank raid by Israeli army: Palestinian ministry
A Palestinian was killed and 16 others wounded by the Israeli army Tuesday in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: A 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army said in a statement it had entered Jenin overnight "in order to demolish the residence" of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.