Palestinian killed, 16 wounded in West Bank raid by Israeli army: Palestinian ministry

BSS/AFP
06 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:50 am

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Taher Zakarneh, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, Monday, Sept. 5. (File/AP)
A Palestinian was killed and 16 others wounded by the Israeli army Tuesday in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: A 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had entered Jenin overnight "in order to demolish the residence" of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.
 

Palestine / West Bank / Israeli army

