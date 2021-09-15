Palestine calls on donor countries to cover UNRWA's budget deficit

World+Biz

UNB/AP
15 September, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:14 am

Related News

Palestine calls on donor countries to cover UNRWA's budget deficit

UNB/AP
15 September, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:14 am
A Palestinian boy from Zawaraa family walks near their makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy from Zawaraa family walks near their makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestine on Tuesday called on donor countries to cover the deficit in the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue providing its services.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement that he met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Ramallah and discussed the importance of helping the UN agency to overcome the deficit in its budget.

"The international donations will help the UNRWA to carry on providing educational, health, and other services to the Palestinian refugees," al-Maliki told Lazzarini during the meeting.

"It is important that the UNRWA continue providing services to Palestinian refugees in all areas and the services provided to them until a just and lasting solution is found based on the UN resolutions," he added.

Al-Maliki discussed with Lazzarini issues of common concern, including agreements concluded by the UNRWA with the international bodies, in addition to Lazzarini's efforts to develop the agency in a manner that preserves its mandate and services.

UNRWA officials said earlier that the agency faces financial challenges because it suffers from a financial deficit that reached 100 million U.S. dollars.

Established in 1949, the UNRWA was mandated to provide assistance and protection to approximately 5.6 million Palestine refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

Palestine / Refugee / humanitarian aiod / UNRWA / Israel

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

Now | Videos
Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers