Palestine calls on donor countries to cover UNRWA's budget deficit

A Palestinian boy from Zawaraa family walks near their makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestine on Tuesday called on donor countries to cover the deficit in the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue providing its services.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement that he met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Ramallah and discussed the importance of helping the UN agency to overcome the deficit in its budget.

"The international donations will help the UNRWA to carry on providing educational, health, and other services to the Palestinian refugees," al-Maliki told Lazzarini during the meeting.

"It is important that the UNRWA continue providing services to Palestinian refugees in all areas and the services provided to them until a just and lasting solution is found based on the UN resolutions," he added.

Al-Maliki discussed with Lazzarini issues of common concern, including agreements concluded by the UNRWA with the international bodies, in addition to Lazzarini's efforts to develop the agency in a manner that preserves its mandate and services.

UNRWA officials said earlier that the agency faces financial challenges because it suffers from a financial deficit that reached 100 million U.S. dollars.

Established in 1949, the UNRWA was mandated to provide assistance and protection to approximately 5.6 million Palestine refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.