Palestine accuses Israel of using banned white phosphorus bombs

White phosphorus bombs explode over Gaza city during Israel's three week offensive, in this January 8, 2009 file photo. Israel is phasing out white phosphorus munitions whose use to create smokescreens during its 2008-2009 offensive in the Gaza Strip drew international criticism, the military said on April 26, 2013. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/Files

Palestine has now accused Israel of using phosphorus incendiary weapons in bombing the besieged Gaza, home to more than 2.3 million people.

"The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza," the foreign ministry said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Rami Abdo, the founder of the European Observatory for Human Rights, posted a video clip on the X platform of what he said was Israel's use of phosphorus bombs, the TRTWorld reports.

BREAKING| Israeli military forces use poisonous white phosphorus weaponry on heavily populated districts in the north of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/M08LluXoSr— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 9, 2023

"Israeli military forces are using toxic white phosphorus [bombs] on densely populated areas northwest of Gaza City," he wrote.

The use of white phosphorus bombs on civilians is considered a war crime and was last used by Russia in Bakhmut of Ukraine.

What are white phosphorus bombs?

White phosphorus is a waxy crystalline solid, which turns dark on exposure to light.

It is used by the military in the form of various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent as it spontaneously catches fire in the air when it comes into contact with oxygen.

The substance is also used by the militaries across the world as a smoke agent because it produces clouds of irritating white smoke.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an intergovernmental implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, has not listed White Phosphorous in any of the three Schedules of Chemical Weapons.

Israel said in 2013 that it was phasing out white phosphorus smokescreen munitions whose use during its 2008-2009 offensive in the heavily populated Gaza Strip drew war crimes allegations, Reuters reported.

Announcing the plan, the Israeli military did not say whether it would also review its use of weaponised white phosphorus, which is designed to incinerate enemy positions.

While legal when fired to mask troop movements on battlefields, white phosphorus smokescreens produce embers and ash that can burn - a risk in urban areas.

The New York-based watchdog group Human Rights Watch said in a 2009 report that Palestinian civilians "needlessly suffered and died" due to Israel's use of the munitions in Gaza, the Reuters reported added.

"Israel's repeated firing of white phosphorus shells over densely populated areas of Gaza during its recent military campaign was indiscriminate and is evidence of war crimes," the group said.